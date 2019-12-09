Space-Age Comedy ‘Avenue 5’ on HBO Jan. 19

Comedy Avenue 5 premieres on HBO Jan. 19. Armando Iannucci created the show, set 40 years in the future, “when traveling the solar system is no longer the stuff of sci-fi fantasy, but a booming, multibillion-dollar business,” said HBO.

Iannucci created Veep.

Hugh Laurie plays Ryan Clark, the suave captain of Avenue 5, a space cruise ship with luxury amenities like gourmet buffets, a spa, an observation deck and yoga classes. As the show begins, Avenue 5’s eight-week journey around Saturn is underway and its systems are optimal. But when the ship encounters technical difficulties, it’s up to Clark and his crew to calm the disgruntled passengers and find a way to deal with unexpected events onboard.

Laurie had appeared on Veep and is well known for his starring role in medical drama House. Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front and Suzy Nakamura are also in the cast.

The executive producers are Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Simon Blackwell, Tony Roche and Will Smith.