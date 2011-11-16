'South Park' Renewed Through 2016

Comedy Central has inked a new deal with South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone for three additional seasons, keeping the animated series in original episodes through 2016, its 20th season.

Parker and Stone will continue to write, direct and edit every episode of South Park, as they have since the series premiered in 1997.

"The collective genius of Matt and Trey knows no bounds," said Comedy Central President Michele Ganeless. "Week after week and season after season they continue to surprise and delight South Park fans, and that includes all of us here at Comedy Central. We're thrilled that the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will continue through 2016."