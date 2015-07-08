‘South Park’ Renewed Three More Seasons

Comedy Central has renewed long-running animated series South Park for three more seasons, the network announced Wednesday.

The extension will take South Park through its 23rd season and run through 2019.

Cocreators Trey Parker and Matt Stone will continue to write, direct and edit the additional 30 episodes.

In an independent deal, Parker and Stone’s South Park Digital Studios, a joint venture with Viacom, extended its deal with Hulu to cover all additional seasons and episodes.

“‘South Park’ remains the bedrock of Comedy Central and we are thrilled that new episodes will continue to entertain audiences for years to come,” said Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless. “The series remains as urgent and relevant now as the day it premiered and at nearly 20 seasons in it continues to draw generations of new fans.”

The 19th season of South Park premieres Sept. 16.