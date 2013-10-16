'South Park' to Air Repeat Episode Due to Power Outage

South Park will air a repeat episode on Wednesday night, due to a power outage at South Park Studios on Tuesday.

Comedy Central said that equipment for animation, editing and sound were "down for hours" on Tuesday. The network will air the popular episode "Scott Tenorman Must Die," which will be live-tweeted.

"It sucks to miss an air date but after all these years of tempting fate by delivering the show last minute, I guess it was bound to happen," said cocreator Trey Parker.

The episode, "Goth Kids 3: Dawn of the Posers" will air next Wednesday.