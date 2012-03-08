Sources: Four Multicultural Nets to Launch With 8 Million Comcast Subs

Washington -- Comcast Cable will provide some 8 million subscribers at launch for each of the four new minority owned-and-operated channels it will roll out between April and January 2014, according to industry sources.

The four channels -- African-American targeted Aspire and Revolt, and Hispanic-themed services El Rey Network and Baby First Americas -- will also receive a "fair" licensing fee from Comcast as part of its launch, according to David Cohen, Comcast's executive vice president.

Comcast will launch the channels as part of the merger conditions that allowed it to assume control of NBCUniversal. Overall, Comcast has said it will launch 10 new independent channels over the next eight years, including eight that are owned-and-operated by Hispanics and African-Americans.

