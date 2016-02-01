Source: Scripps, TWC Strike Multiyear Retrans Deal

According to a broadcast source familiar with the deal, Scripps and Time Warner Cable have quietly struck a multi-year retransmission consent agreement for stations representing more than 3 million households in 14 markets.

The agreement also covers some Bright House cable systems for which TWC handles retrans negotiations.

The affected markets are Bakersfield, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Nashville, Omaha, Milwaukee, San Diego and Tampa.

The agreement comes as Charter and Time Warner Cable are trying to secure regulatory approval for their proposed merger.