Time Warner Cable Ends Year on Strong Note

Time Warner Cable ended what could be its last quarter as a fully independent cable operator on a high note, reporting its best video and high-speed data customer metrics in years in the fourth quarter.

TWC added 54,000 basic video customers in the period and 32,000 for the year, its first 12-month positive customer growth in that segment since 2006. The cable giant also added 281,000 high-speed data customers in the quarter, 1 million for the full year, as its TWC Maxx all-digital initiative continued to gain steam. The company also added 227,000 voice customer in the quarter and 1.04 million for the year.

The cable operator said it completed the TWC Maxx rollout, including all digital conversion and Internet speed increased up to 300 Megabits per second in Austin, Texas; Kansas City; Dallas; Raleigh, N.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; and San Antonio, Texas and has begun deploying the service in Hawaii; Wilmington, N.C.; Greensboro, N.C.; and San Diego.

