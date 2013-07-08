Sorcher, Lazzo Get New Responsibilities at Turner

Longtime Turner animation honchos Rob Sorcher and Mike Lazzo have been given added responsibilities for the digital and gaming businesses at Cartoon Network and Adult Swim.

Sorcher was named executive VP/chief content officer of Adult Swim and Lazzo became executive VP/creative director for Adult Swim. Both execs report to Stuart Snyder, president and COO of Turner Broadcasting's animation, young adults and kids media division.

Sorcher had been chief content officer for Cartoon Network. Lazzo had been senior VP, programming and production, for Adult Swim.

"In order to build on our continued success it is imperative that we have a structure in place that will allow us to think and execute more strategically and also set us up for growth and new business opportunities," Snyder said in a statement. "By bringing together all content on one team for each network, we will improve communication and promote idea sharing even more and align strategic initiatives. Rob and Mike have both had tremendous creative success and will now be able to drive all of the efforts around linear, online, mobile, games and apps for each of their areas, putting us in a better position to leverage all of our assets across every platform in a more cohesive way for the consumer and in the marketplace."

Sorcher is based at Cartoon Networks Studios in Burbank, Calif., and Lazzo is based at Turner's Williams Street Studios in Atlanta.