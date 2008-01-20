Sony’s Judge Karen to Bang Gavel in 72% of U.S.
Sony cleared new court series Judge Karen in 72% of the country, including 13 of the top 15 markets, said John Weiser, the company’s president of distribution.
Stations that have picked up the show include Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WBFF/WNUV Baltimore; WLFL/WRDC Raleigh, N.C.; WCGV/WVTV Milwaukee; KVCW/KVMY Las Vegas; and several others in their group. Raycom Media also acquired the show for WOIO/WUAB Cleveland and WXIX Cincinnati. Meredith Broadcast Group purchased it for KSMO in Kansas City. And Media General opted in for WSPA/WYCW Greenville/Spartanburg, S.C.
Karen Mills-Francis hails from Miami, where she has defended kids in juvenile court and tried more than 100 cases as an attorney in private practice.
