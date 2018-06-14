Sony’s Crackle To Use Nielsen For Addressable Ads

Nielsen said that Sony Crackle has picked Nielsen Marketing Cloud to power its addressable advertising capabilities.

The Cloud uses audience data and artificial intelligence to deliver more relevant advertising wherever consumers are viewing the streaming service.

"Nielsen and Sony Crackle are working together to shape the future of TV," said Rene Santaella, senor VP Operations & Business Planning, Sony Pictures Television. "With Nielsen Marketing Cloud's reliable audience data and cross-screen addressable solutions, we can connect brands with viewers seamlessly wherever our premium ad supported TV content is streamed."

The data in Nielsen’s marketing cloud can be custom segments to reach specific audiences watching Crackle content and content from the Crackle Plus Network, which includes Funimation and Sony Pictures Television Mobile Games.

"We are thrilled to be leading the charge in next generation television with Sony Crackle," said Nielsen executive VP Damian Garbaccio. "Nielsen Marketing Cloud will help deliver better advertising experiences for its audiences no matter what device they are on. Sony Crackle will be able to more effectively monetize its advertising inventory and acquire new customers by improving the cross-screen advertising experience across its content. It's great for advertisers, and it's even better for consumers."