Sony/Discovery/IMAX Venture Announces First Wave of Programming
The 3D joint venture of Sony, Discovery
Communications and IMAX Corporation announced its first wave of programming
Monday, according to an announcement from the venture's President and CEO Tom
Cosgrove. The lineup includes four original series and the exclusive U.S.
premieres of six other programs and films, including IMAX's Into the Deep 3D
and Sony's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.
The announcement represents the initial programming
slate to be featured when the network launches in 2011.
"Today's announcement represents the first step in our commitment to
provide viewers with immersive, entertaining programming as we build the most
extensive library of original and exclusive 3D content available anywhere,"
Cosgrove said. "As we work toward launch, we are focused on bringing together a
diverse slate of high-quality 3D offerings from both our strategic partners, as
well as premier production companies from around the globe."
