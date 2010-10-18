Sony/Discovery/IMAX Venture Announces First Wave of Programming

The 3D joint venture of Sony, Discovery

Communications and IMAX Corporation announced its first wave of programming

Monday, according to an announcement from the venture's President and CEO Tom

Cosgrove. The lineup includes four original series and the exclusive U.S.

premieres of six other programs and films, including IMAX's Into the Deep 3D

and Sony's Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

The announcement represents the initial programming

slate to be featured when the network launches in 2011.

"Today's announcement represents the first step in our commitment to

provide viewers with immersive, entertaining programming as we build the most

extensive library of original and exclusive 3D content available anywhere,"

Cosgrove said. "As we work toward launch, we are focused on bringing together a

diverse slate of high-quality 3D offerings from both our strategic partners, as

well as premier production companies from around the globe."