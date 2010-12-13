Sony/Discovery/IMAX 3D Joint Venture Expands Programming Slate

The 3D joint venture from Sony Corporation, Discovery Communications

and IMAX Corporation Monday announced the addition of six new titles to its

programming slate.

The six programs, all produced in native 3D, include original series

and acquisitions, and join previously announced programming for the network,

which will launch in early 2011.

The original series are Bullproof

(working title), High Octane (working

title) and Making the Brand (working

title). Bullproof, from Wild Eyes

Productions and Digital Revolution Studios, follows the daredevil world of

professional bull riding. High Octane,

from Electric Sky Productions, explores the worlds of motocross, jet-skiing

rock-climbing and other extreme action sports. Making the Brand, also from Electric Sky Productions, will bring to

life to processes by which products are produced on a mass scale.

The programs making their U.S. premieres on the new network are

Discovery's Ghost Lab, Sony Pictures'

Open Season and IMAX's Space Station. Long-running Discovery

Channel series Ghost Lab follows Brad

and Barry Klinge as they travel the U.S. gathering paranormal research. Open Season, the first feature-length

film from Sony Pictures Animation, is about a domesticated grizzly bear and a

wild mule deer. Space Station,

narrated by Tom Cruise, takes viewers 220 miles above the Earth to explore the

engineering feat of the International Space Station.

"We continue to move

forward aggressively to both create and acquire the most immersive and

entertaining 3D programming for television audiences available anywhere," said Tom

Cosgrove, president and CEO of the joint venture, in a statement. "The broad

range of series and programs announced today further underscores our ongoing

commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality 3D content across a

wide variety of genres."