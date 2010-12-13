Sony/Discovery/IMAX 3D Joint Venture Expands Programming Slate
The 3D joint venture from Sony Corporation, Discovery Communications
and IMAX Corporation Monday announced the addition of six new titles to its
programming slate.
The six programs, all produced in native 3D, include original series
and acquisitions, and join previously announced programming for the network,
which will launch in early 2011.
The original series are Bullproof
(working title), High Octane (working
title) and Making the Brand (working
title). Bullproof, from Wild Eyes
Productions and Digital Revolution Studios, follows the daredevil world of
professional bull riding. High Octane,
from Electric Sky Productions, explores the worlds of motocross, jet-skiing
rock-climbing and other extreme action sports. Making the Brand, also from Electric Sky Productions, will bring to
life to processes by which products are produced on a mass scale.
The programs making their U.S. premieres on the new network are
Discovery's Ghost Lab, Sony Pictures'
Open Season and IMAX's Space Station. Long-running Discovery
Channel series Ghost Lab follows Brad
and Barry Klinge as they travel the U.S. gathering paranormal research. Open Season, the first feature-length
film from Sony Pictures Animation, is about a domesticated grizzly bear and a
wild mule deer. Space Station,
narrated by Tom Cruise, takes viewers 220 miles above the Earth to explore the
engineering feat of the International Space Station.
"We continue to move
forward aggressively to both create and acquire the most immersive and
entertaining 3D programming for television audiences available anywhere," said Tom
Cosgrove, president and CEO of the joint venture, in a statement. "The broad
range of series and programs announced today further underscores our ongoing
commitment to providing consumers with the highest quality 3D content across a
wide variety of genres."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.