Sony Sells 'Last Resort' in Over 100 Territories
In the run-up to the Sept. 27 premiere in the U.S. on ABC,
Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has pre-sold its new network drama, Last Resort, to more than 100 countries.
In Europe, the show has been sold in such territories as
Germany (where it will air on Prosieben), Austria (ORF), Italy (Fox), Spain
(Mediaset), Turkey (Digiturk), Czech Republic (NOVA) and Belgium (Telenet).
In Asia, the studio reports that its pan-regional channel
AXN Asia, will air the series across 20 territories including India, China,
Hong Kong and across South East Asia.
Canadian rights were acquired earlier this year by Shaw
Global.
Last Resort is a
Middkid Production in association with Sony Pictures Television, which is also
the international distributor.
