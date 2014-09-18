Sony’s Eric Berger to Keynote Next TV Summit New York

Sony Pictures Television’s Eric Berger has joined the lineup of the Next TV Summit & Expo New York.

Berger, executive VP of digital networks and general manager of Crackle, Sony’s multi-platform video network, will speak at the Nov. 12 conference, which is part of New York City Television week, a two-day event presented by Broadcasting & Cable parent company NewBay Media.

Berger oversees Crackle’s operations, including distribution, product, video operations, engineering and ad sales and solutions. He also heads development, production and distribution of Crackle’s original series and features, such as Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and Chosen.

Next TV Summit & Expo is a high-level industry conference, exhibition and networking event.

In addition to Next TV, NYC TV Week includes subsidiary conferences Advanced Advertising, The Content Show, and the Business of Multiplatform TV, as well as award presentations, networking events and seminars.

Next TV Summit & Expo, and all of NYC Television Week, take place at the Affinia Manhattan.

For more information about the event and to register, visit: http://nyctelevisionweek.com.