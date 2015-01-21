Sony’s Crackle Gets ‘The Interview’

Sony is finally releasing its controversial movie The Interview on its own streaming platform Crackle.

Sony did not say when the film would become on the platform, which will be the first ad-supported service to distribute the film.

"At Crackle, we always try to push the envelope when it comes to our own original programming and we're happy to say the same for our licensed content," said Eric Berger, executive VP Digital Networks, Sony Pictures Television and GM, Crackle. "We are proud to be the first to distribute the film directly to consumers in the ad-supported window."

Berger told B&C last week that he expected the service to eventually get the movie "in the appropriate window at the appropriate time," following its SVOD window.

The news comes a day after Netflix said it would offer the film on its service beginning Jan. 24.

