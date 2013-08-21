Sony to Produce 'El Mariachi' for LatAm Market

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) and Teleset have announced plans to produce an original scripted series El Mariachi based on the Robert Rodriquez film for the Latin American market.

The 70 episodes of the one hour drama, which will be entirely produced in Mexico, will air on Sony Entertainment Television (SET) in Latin America.

El Mariachi is the first series to be produced by SPT and Teleset entirely in Mexico and is the third SPT original production for Latin American audiences. The two earlier series were La Prepago and Metastasis, the recently-announced adaptation of Breaking Bad.

All three original series have been sold across most major Spanish-speaking markets, the studio reports.

"This original series reflects SET's commitment to offering unique, compelling content for Latin American audiences," explained Nathalie Lubensky, senior VP and general manager, SPT Channels, Latin America in a statement.