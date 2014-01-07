Sony Pictures TV Inks Shawn Ryan to New Deal
Shawn Ryan will be staying put at Sony Pictures Television.
The producer best known for creating FX's brand-defining drama The Shield has signed a new three-year deal with the studio.
Ryan has been with SPT since 2011.
Ryan's most recent projects include a Beverly Hills Cop pilot for CBS (which wasn't picked up) and ABC's Last Resort, which was canceled after one year. He also helmed the short-lived Terriers on FX.
