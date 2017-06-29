Sony Pictures TV Greenlights Cop Drama ‘Carter’

Sony Pictures Television Networks has commissioned detective drama Carter, starring Jerry O’Connell (pictured) and Sydney Poitier, daughter of Sidney Poitier, for its international channels, including AXN.

O’Connell’s Harley Mackay is a detective on a hit TV show who is forced to return to his sleepy hometown after a public meltdown in Hollywood. Once back, he taps into his acting experience to become a real-life detective, partnering with long-time friend and no-nonsense veteran Sam St. Clair (Poitier).

“Our channels are hungry for easy to watch, easy to program procedurals, and Carter more than fills that void. It delivers both star power and self-contained crime stories with a comedic edge," said Marie Jacobson, executive VP of programming and production for Sony Pictures Television Networks. “The scripts are smart and charming, and Jerry and Sydney are great together. We love this show for our channels.”

Sony Pictures Television Networks channels around the world include AXN, Sony Channel in Asia and Latin America, Animax in Asia and Europe, and One in Asia.

Carter is a 10-episode, hour-long procedural that Sony Pictures Television Networks describes as “light-hearted.” The series was written and created by Garry Campbell and developed with writer John Tinker. It is produced by Amaze Film + Television. Executive producers are Amaze Film + Television’s Teza Lawrence and Michael Souther. Scott Smith directs the pilot.

Amaze will handle distribution in Canada and Sony Pictures Television Distribution will handle U.S. and international sales.

O’Connell’s recent TV work includes Billions and Scream Queens. Poitier’s includes Chicago P.D.

Carter begins principal photography in July in Ontario.

“Strong original programming is key to differentiating our networks around the world, and during this time of rapid change in the industry, it also gives us greater flexibility in developing new advertising and distribution models,” said Sony Pictures Television Networks president Andy Kaplan.