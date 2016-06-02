Sony Pictures Television Realigns With Mosko Departure

Confirming the departure of chairman Steve Mosko, Sony Pictures Television leadership will be shared among Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, presidents of programming and production; Andy Kaplan, president of worldwide networks; Keith Le Goy, president of distribution; and Amy Carney, president of advertiser sales & research, announced Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Each exec will report directly to Michael Lynton, CEO, Sony Entertainment.

Mosko's contract was not renewed after close to 24 years with Sony.

“I want to thank Steve for his many years of service at Sony Pictures and for helping to build SPT into the one of the strongest television studios in the business,” said Lynton. “Steve has overseen some of SPT’s greatest triumphs and I wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career. We have incredibly strong leadership within our TV divisions. Zack and Jamie, Andy, Keith and Amy have contributed immeasurably to SPT’s success over the years, and bring the right energy, skill and sophistication to navigate a rapidly changing environment and lead our TV business to even greater heights.”

Sony Pictures Television shows include The Blacklist on NBC, Preacher on AMC, Shark Tank on ABC and Masters of Sex on Showtime.