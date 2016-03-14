Sony Pictures Television Invests in Fable Pictures

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has taken a minority stake in U.K. production company Fable Pictures. Fable is run by Faye Ward, creative director, and Eugenio Perez, managing director, and will focus on high-end drama series that can air internationally, with SPT distributing.

“We are increasing our drama footprint in recognition of the rise in demand for international high-quality drama,” said Andrea Wong, president, international production, SPT. “This will build on the success we are enjoying with series such as Left Bank’s upcoming Netflix drama The Crown and The Halcyon for ITV, as well as Playmaker’s Love Child and award-winning The Code.”

Fable’s current project is the film Stan and Ollie; written by Jeff Pope, directed by Jon S. Baird, and starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly. It is due to shoot later this year. Ward’s previous credits include Suffragette,Jane Eyre, two-part TV drama Small Island (BBC) and the BBC’s Dancing on the Edge.

“Fable Pictures' vision is to collaborate with strong writers and directors to tell stories that are ambitious, illuminating and entertaining across film and television,” said Ward. “This deal will enable us to focus on what we do best, and pour our energy into developing a number of new projects with talent we are incredibly excited about.”