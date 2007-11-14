Sony Pictures Television Clears Judge Karen in 45% of Country

Sony Pictures Television cleared its new first-run syndicated show, Judge Karen, in 45% of the country for fall 2008. Judge Karen joins Program Partners’ Family Court, featuring Judge Penny Brown Reynolds, as one of next fall’s key syndie court offerings.

Among the stations that have picked up the show are Tribune’s WPIX New York and WPHL Philadelphia; Weigel's WCIU Chicago; and several stations in the CBS station group, including KTVT/KTXA Dallas, KPIX/KBCW San Francisco and WBZ/WSBK Boston.

Judge Karen Mills-Francis hails from Miami, where she has been an administrative judge since 2000. Prior to that she was a defense attorney, defending adults, juveniles and indigent clients.

Besides her legal work, Mills-Francis is very involved with children’s causes. She’s a foster mother and a mentor to at-risk children, and she supports many child advocacy programs, including the Whyspers Program for Girls, the Gems Program for Girls, the 5000 Role Models Program, the Roving Leaders Program and the North Miami Athletic Program for boys.