Sony Pictures Television Announces Promotions

Robert Oswaks was named president of marketing for Sony Pictures Television, and four others were promoted to bigger roles by SPT president Steve Mosko.

In his new position, Oswaks will direct development and strategic implementation of advertising, marketing and promotion for network, syndicated, new-media and cable programs.

Oswaks joined the company in May 2000 in the newly created position of executive vice president, marketing, Columbia TriStar Television Distribution, overseeing all activities related to syndication and cable. Following Sony Pictures Entertainment’s merger of its U.S. television operations in fall 2001, Oswaks was named executive VP of the new SPT organization.

In other SPT moves, Chris Van Amburg was promoted to VP, new media, digital and mobile marketing; Steven Gadecki was named senior manager, new-media marketing; Kendra Moore is now director, digital marketing; and Allison Higgins became senior manager, mobile marketing.