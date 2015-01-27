Sony, Norman Lear in Talks on ‘One Day at a Time’ Revival

Sony Pictures Television is in talks with Norman Lear to revive comedy series One Day at a Time with an all-Latino cast. The English-language series would be co-produced by Televisa USA. No deal is yet in place.

News of the discussions was first reported by TV Insider.

Produced by Lear, the original One Day at a Time aired on CBS from 1975 to 1984. The sitcom featured a single mother, played by Bonnie Franklin, living with her two daughters.

The 2014-15 broadcast season has seen several new shows with diverse casts and characters connect with audiences. Fox’s Empire and ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder have been the two highest rated new dramas among adult 18-49 thus far, while ABC’s Black-ish has been the highest rated new comedy. In January, Gina Rodriguez of The CW’s Jane the Virgin won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy series, the network’s first ever Globe.