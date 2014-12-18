Sony: No VOD Release for ‘Interview’

Sony Pictures Entertainment has no plans to release The Interview for home viewing, the company confirmed Wednesday after canceling the film’s scheduled Christmas-day theatrical release earlier in the day.

“Sony Pictures has no further release plans for the film,” a Sony spokesperson said.

The decision not to release the film came after several national theater chains — including AMC, Cinemark and Regal — said they would not screen it. Those chains responded to threats issued this week by the group that hacked Sony’s computer system in November, promising that theaters showing the film would be subjected 9/11-style terrorist attacks.

Speculation had turned to a possible video on-demand or DVD release for the film, but those options now appear to be off the table. Either would require Sony to work with physical or digital distribution partners — companies that could be exposed to threats.

Multiple news outlets reported Wednesday that U.S. intelligence officials have confirmed that North Korea is behind the Sony hack, which has been framed as a retaliation for The Interview, which portrays the fictional assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.