Sony, Mark Burnett Reviving 'Fantasy Island'

Sony Pictures Television and producer Mark Burnett are reviving the ABC drama Fantasy Island as an reality-competition series. Burnett and SPT chief Steve Mosko made the announcement at the MIPCOM tradeshow in Cannes, France.



The new Fantasy Island will follow 12 contestants on an island resort. Each week guests will come to the island looking to have a fantasy fulfilled, everything from a dream wedding to a concert with their musical heroes. The contestant that fails to deliver on that fantasy will be eliminated.



“Fantasy Island has all of the elements of a hit series,” said Burnett in a statement, “an exotic location, dream fulfillment, competition and most of all, emotional story telling. Not only is the competition exciting, but the stories of the people whose fantasies are being fulfilled will be extremely compelling.”