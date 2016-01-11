Sony Launches Two ESPN Channels in India

Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) is launching two ESPN channels in India.

In a first for Sony, Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will launch Jan. 17. Sony already delivers SPN Six and SPN Six sports nets in the country and subcontinent.

It is described as the first step in a collaboration with ESPN that will include a multi-sport website and app in association with the new Sony ESPN channel.

Sony ESPN's first event will be the Australian Open, the first leg of tennis' Grand Slam.

Sony and ESPN are also looking to develop programming around major cricket events, India's most popular sport.

Sony ESPN channels programming will include soccer, tennis and football.

"SPN is focused on becoming the first choice in television and digital entertainment," said SPN India CEO NP Singh. "Our collaboration with ESPN is a targeted step in that direction as it helps us ink another milestone in our growth trajectory. Not only that, the launch of the SONY ESPN cluster of channels validates our intent to provide stylized, high-quality and insightful sporting content to viewers in India and across the Indian sub-continent.”