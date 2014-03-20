Sony Launches New Production Co. in Northern Ireland

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has announced that is it working with Kieran Doherty and Matt Worthy to launch a new production company called Stellify Media in Northern Ireland.

The joint venture marks the studio’s first production company based in the market. SPT was one of the earliest studios to move into the local TV production business and now has 18 wholly owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world.

From its Belfast base, Stellify Media plans to produce entertainment programming for U.K. broadcasters and the global market. It will work with the studio’s U.S. and international production companies. Its U.K. shows and formats will be sold by SPT’s distribution arm.

In a statement announcing the new venture, Wayne Garvie, chief creative officer, international production at SPT, said: “Kieran and Matt are the rising stars of a new generation of Irish creatives. They have proven success in developing popular entertainment and Stellify Media will be a marvelous addition to our family. Northern Ireland is fast becoming a hotspot for international production and at Sony we’re really excited about becoming part of the region’s creative community and launching exciting, global hits.”