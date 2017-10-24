Sony Hires Hulu’s Hopkins as Head of Global TV Unit

Sony Pictures Entertainment has hired Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins as chairman of Sony Pictures Television.



Hulu named Fox Networks Group President and COO Randy Freer to replace Hopkins.



Hopkins will oversee TV production, distribution and marketing for both Sony’s studios as well as its networks businesses.



He will report to Tony Vinciquerra, chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment. Both executives previously worked at Fox. Fox is a part-owner of Hulu.



“I’ve known Mike for years and can think of no better person to lead our television businesses during a time of such extraordinary evolution and opportunity,” said Vinciquerra. “Mike is a proven and innovative leader who has played a key role in redefining today’s television landscape, both for consumers and for how content producers reach them. We are thrilled to have him at SPE to work alongside our deep bench of talent and lead our studio to even greater heights.”



With Hopkins appointment, SPT’s domestic and international television production, distribution, advertiser sales and research, marketing and Sony Pictures Worldwide Networks will now report to Hopkins.



“Tony has long been a colleague and mentor of mine, and I’m really excited to join him and the rest of the talented team at SPE,” said Hopkins. “There is a tremendous opportunity to build on SPT’s momentum globally and I look forward to working with the team to realize that potential. I want to thank Tony and Kaz for this incredible opportunity.”



Hulu's board thanked Hopkins for his accomplishments. Under Hopkins Hulu launched a virtual MVPD and won an Emmy for The Handmaid's Tale.



“We want to thank Mike for his leadership in steering Hulu to its current era of growth and success. Randy has a unique knowledge of Hulu and expertise building consensus among its owners, and an excellent track record leading a complex organization at the nexus of the television business. There’s no better candidate to lead Hulu as it embarks on its next chapter.”



At Fox, Freer oversaw revenue, distribution, operations business development and strategy for FX, Fox Sports, National Geographic Partners and was responsible for league and team relationships for Fox Sports.



There were no immediate plans to replace Freer at Fox Networks Group. His responsiblities will be handled by CEO Peter Rice.



“Hulu is at the center of transformation in entertainment. Hulu’s management team and employees have positioned Hulu to be a leader in defining the future of content creation, distribution and monetization – all while putting the viewer first. I’d like to thank Hulu’s Board for this exciting opportunity," Freer said.