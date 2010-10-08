Sony Developing Talker with Mrs. Oz
Sony Pictures Television plans to shoot a talk pilot with
Dr. Mehmet Oz's wife, Lisa, by the end of November, sources close to the
project confirmed today. Sony had no comment.
Lisa Oz, who has appeared on Sony's syndicated talker Dr. Oz once, has a background in
television production and has written several books, including the best-selling, "Us: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships that Matter Most." She's also
a co-host and producer on Dr. Oz's XM Sirius satellite radio show, The Dr. Oz Show.
Scott A. Stone and
Corin A. Nelson would executive produce. Stone owns Stone & Co. Entertainment,
and has been a producer of unscripted and reality television since 1991. Nelson
is a veteran producer of several syndicated and cable talk shows, with credits
on Warner Bros.' Rosie O'Donnell, NBC
Universal's Megan Mullally and Warner
Bros.' Tyra Banks. Most recently,
Nelson executive produced late-night talker Chelsea
Lately on E!.
Harpo Studios, Oprah Winfrey's Chicago-based production
company, has the option to join the show as a production partner should it
proceed to air.
The Hollywood Reporter (THR.com) first reported the story this morning.
