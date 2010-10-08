Sony Developing Talker with Mrs. Oz

Sony Pictures Television plans to shoot a talk pilot with

Dr. Mehmet Oz's wife, Lisa, by the end of November, sources close to the

project confirmed today. Sony had no comment.

Lisa Oz, who has appeared on Sony's syndicated talker Dr. Oz once, has a background in

television production and has written several books, including the best-selling, "Us: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships that Matter Most." She's also

a co-host and producer on Dr. Oz's XM Sirius satellite radio show, The Dr. Oz Show.

Scott A. Stone and

Corin A. Nelson would executive produce. Stone owns Stone & Co. Entertainment,

and has been a producer of unscripted and reality television since 1991. Nelson

is a veteran producer of several syndicated and cable talk shows, with credits

on Warner Bros.' Rosie O'Donnell, NBC

Universal's Megan Mullally and Warner

Bros.' Tyra Banks. Most recently,

Nelson executive produced late-night talker Chelsea

Lately on E!.

Harpo Studios, Oprah Winfrey's Chicago-based production

company, has the option to join the show as a production partner should it

proceed to air.



The Hollywood Reporter (THR.com) first reported the story this morning.