Sony Crackle Renews 50 Cent Drama ‘The Oath’

Sony Crackle has ordered a second season of gritty drama The Oath. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson executive produces the show, which was created by Joe Halpin. Sony Crackle broke the news at its upfront presentation in New York April 24.

The Oath is the network’s most-watched new original series and has the highest retention rate, episode to episode, of any Sony Crackle original. Exploring a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend, the series “sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join—only a select few make the cut—but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks,” in Sony Crackle’s words.

“Our audience has truly responded to this authentic, raw and compelling series,” said Eric Berger, chief digital officer, Sony Pictures Television Networks and general manager, Sony Crackle. “Thanks to Joe, 50 Cent and our stellar ensemble and production team for bringing this powerful story to life. We look forward to taking the next step together.”

Season one featured Sean Bean, Ryan Kwanten, Cory Hardrict, Katrina Law and Arlen Escarpeta in the cast.

“The Oath has been one of the highlights of my professional career as a writer, so having the opportunity to take our storytelling to that next level is incredibly exciting,” said Halpin. “Sony Crackle, 50 Cent and the entire cast have been amazing collaborators. We have so much more story to tell and I can't wait to get started.”

The Oath is executive produced by Curtis Jackson and his G-Unit Film & Television Inc., Dennis Kim, Todd Hoffman, Anne Clements and Joe Halpin, who is also creator, writer and showrunner.

Halpin was a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy in South Central.