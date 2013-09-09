Sony Ad Sales To Represent RFD-TV

Rural Media Group has hired Sony Picture Television Ad Sales to represent its cable and satellite TV and radio networks to national advertisers and media buyers.

Rural Media runs rural and western lifestyle themed RFD-TV and Rural TV, which reach 63 million homes, and Rural Radio, which airs on Sirius XM and reaches 25 million subscribers.

"This is a real game-changer for us," Patrick Gottsch, who launched RFD-TV in 2000, said in a statement. "Sony Pictures Television’s experience and organization will add tremendous value to RMG's advertising sales efforts, and build on the success of the large and growing audience, for both our television and radio properties."

The company is counting on Sony, its first national rep, to give more exposure with top advertisers than its in-house ad sales team could. They will emphasize live broadcasts, such as RFD-TV's Rose Bowl Parade telecast and rodeo events, including The Wrangler National Finals and the $2 million The American. The transition between the Sony and Rural Media staff is underway, the companies said. Rural TV said it has a moderate-sized ad sales staff, and that those staffers will remain focused on advertisers in the agribusiness and farm sectors.

"RMG's audience is tremendously valuable for advertisers," Amy Carney, president of advertiser sales for SPT said in a statement. "Through tent-pole events, such as The American and daily targeted programming, our goal is to help national advertisers reach their marketing goals by providing a brand loyal audience, as well as increase the momentum for RMG's advertising sales."

In August, RFD-TV, was dropped by Comcast in Colorado and New Mexico, a move that affected about a half million subscribers. Several businesses in that area air weekly programs on RFD-TV, including that National Cattlemen's Beef Association, the professional Bull Riders, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, National High School Rodeo Association and Little Britches Rodeo.