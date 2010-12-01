'Sons' Season Finale Draws 3.6 Million
Tuesday's night's season finale of Sons of Anarchy rose slightly from its
season three average, drawing an audience of 3.6 million total viewers,
according to FX.
That's up 13% from its season-average 3.2 million
total viewers. It also gained with adults 18-49, with last night's closer
grabbing 2.4 million viewers in the key demo compared to an average 2.2 million
for season three.
Those numbers are down from the season two finale
though, which scored 4.3 million total viewers, with 3 million in the 18-49
demo.
The network has already ordered a fourth season of
the series.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.