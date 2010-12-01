'Sons' Season Finale Draws 3.6 Million

Tuesday's night's season finale of Sons of Anarchy rose slightly from its

season three average, drawing an audience of 3.6 million total viewers,

according to FX.

That's up 13% from its season-average 3.2 million

total viewers. It also gained with adults 18-49, with last night's closer

grabbing 2.4 million viewers in the key demo compared to an average 2.2 million

for season three.

Those numbers are down from the season two finale

though, which scored 4.3 million total viewers, with 3 million in the 18-49

demo.

The network has already ordered a fourth season of

the series.