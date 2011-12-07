‘Sons of Anarchy' Revs to 4.2 Million Viewers for SeasonFinale
Season four of FX biker drama Sons of Anarchy roared to a finish Tuesday night, delivering 4.2
million viewers for its season finale at 10 p.m, according to national ratings
from Nielsen.
The finale episode of the expanded 14-episode season also
drew 2.1 million viewers in the 18-49 demo. That's down from the 4.9 million
total viewers and 3.2 million adults 18-49 that tuned in for Sons' 90-minute season premiere on Sept.6.
Sons of Anarchy
has averaged 5.5 million total viewers per episode on a live plus 7-day basis
this season and 3.7 million in the 18-49 demo, its highest-rated season yet.
FX has already renewed the series from creator Kurt Sutter
for a fifth season.
