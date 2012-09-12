'Sons of Anarchy' Returns to Series High Ratings
FX's Sons of Anarchy
roared back to its fifth season, premiering to 5.37 million total viewers
Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, a series high for the biker drama.
The 90-minute season opener improved 10% over its seasonfour debut last September,
and made gains in key demos, up 9% to 3.5 million adults 18-49 and up 14% to
3.45 million adults 25-54. Combined with its 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. replays, the
episode garnered 7.5 million total viewers.
FX's expects SOA's
premiere to become its most watched telecast on the network ever once live+7
data is factored in.
