'Sons of Anarchy' Returns to Series High Ratings

FX's Sons of Anarchy

roared back to its fifth season, premiering to 5.37 million total viewers

Tuesday night, according to Nielsen, a series high for the biker drama.

The 90-minute season opener improved 10% over its seasonfour debut last September,

and made gains in key demos, up 9% to 3.5 million adults 18-49 and up 14% to

3.45 million adults 25-54. Combined with its 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m. replays, the

episode garnered 7.5 million total viewers.

FX's expects SOA's

premiere to become its most watched telecast on the network ever once live+7

data is factored in.