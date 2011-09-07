'Sons of Anarchy' Returns to Most-Watched Episode

Sons of Anarchy

returned to record ratings Tuesday night as the season four opener drew 4.94

million total viewers, making it the FX drama's most-watched episode ever.

The 90-minute premiere also delivered 3.22 million adults

18-49, up 15% compared to its season three opener. Total viewership improved

20% by the same mark. Combined with its two encore runs at 11:30 p.m. and 1 a.m.,

Sons posted 7.25 million total

viewers and 4.76 million in the key demo.

Sons' previous

high for total viewers was the season two finale on Dec. 1, 2009, which drew

4.32 million watchers. Its previous high in the demo was 3.03 million for the

season two premiere.