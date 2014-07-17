'Sons of Anarchy' Final Season to Premiere Sept. 9
The seventh and final season of FX's Sons of Anarchy will premiere Sept. 9, the network announced Thursday. The one hour, 45 minute episode will begin at 10 p.m.
Post-show Anarchy Afterword will air live on FX for the first time following the season premiere, and again following the season finale. Throughout the rest of the season, the post-show will stream on FXNOW.
In season six, Sons of Anarchy drew 7.48 million total viewers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.