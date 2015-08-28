Solid Ratings Debut for Starz Comedy Block

Starz said the second season premier of LeBron James-produced Survivor’s Remorse nearly doubled viewership compared to its season one opener, while Patrick Stewart comedy Blunt Talk shattered records for an original comedy premiere for the premium network.

The Season 2 premiere of critically-acclaimed Survivor’s Remorse on Saturday Aug. 22 had 1.3 million live plus three-day Starz-only weekend viewers, up 87% from last year and 1.1 million live plus same day Starz-only weekend viewers, up 87% compared to the season one debut, according to the network. The series, which centers around a young man and his family after he signs a pro basketball contract and moves his family to Atlanta, had 2.2 million multiplatform viewers with early on-demand sampling.

Blunt Talk, which goes behind the scenes at a fictional cable news show, produced solid result in its Saturday 9 p.m. debut, with 1.5 million live plus three day Starz-only weekend viewers and 1.3 million live plus same day Starz-only viewers. Breaking it down, the premiere telecast had 446,000 live plus same day viewers and 601,000 live plus three day viewers, the most ever for a Starz Original comedy series premiere.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.