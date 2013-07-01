Soledad O'Brien Joins Al Jazeera America as Special Correspondent
Former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien has joined Al Jazeera
America as a special correspondent, the new American news channel announced on
Monday.
The network has signed a deal with O'Brien's production
company, Starfish Media Group, to produce hour-long documentary specials. O'Brien,
who also inked a deal with HBO in June to join the network's sports newsmag Real Sports, will contribute to
short-form segments on its America
Tonight current affairs program when the network launches in August.
"O'Brien's career producing and reporting on the human side
of many of the most important stories of the past decade will fit in perfectly
with what Al Jazeera America will be covering every day," said Ehab Al Shihabi,
executive director of Al Jazeera's international operations and the senior
executive developing the new channel. "Her dedication to that type of
journalism is what makes it so exciting to announce that she and her production
company are joining the Al Jazeera America team."
O'Brien reunites with Kim Bondy, another CNN alum who now
serves as the senior executive producer on America
Tonight.
"I look forward to beginning a relationship with Al Jazeera
America, which has made a commitment to producing quality programming and
pursuing underreported stories," O'Brien said. "I am thrilled to be back in
business with Kim Bondy, who is a long-time friend and among the finest
journalists in the broadcast news business today. With this agreement, Starfish
continues its expansion as a cross-platform media company dedicated to
compelling storytelling and enterprise journalism."
