Soledad O'Brien Joins Al Jazeera America as Special Correspondent

Former CNN anchor Soledad O'Brien has joined Al Jazeera

America as a special correspondent, the new American news channel announced on

Monday.

The network has signed a deal with O'Brien's production

company, Starfish Media Group, to produce hour-long documentary specials. O'Brien,

who also inked a deal with HBO in June to join the network's sports newsmag Real Sports, will contribute to

short-form segments on its America

Tonight current affairs program when the network launches in August.

"O'Brien's career producing and reporting on the human side

of many of the most important stories of the past decade will fit in perfectly

with what Al Jazeera America will be covering every day," said Ehab Al Shihabi,

executive director of Al Jazeera's international operations and the senior

executive developing the new channel. "Her dedication to that type of

journalism is what makes it so exciting to announce that she and her production

company are joining the Al Jazeera America team."

O'Brien reunites with Kim Bondy, another CNN alum who now

serves as the senior executive producer on America

Tonight.

"I look forward to beginning a relationship with Al Jazeera

America, which has made a commitment to producing quality programming and

pursuing underreported stories," O'Brien said. "I am thrilled to be back in

business with Kim Bondy, who is a long-time friend and among the finest

journalists in the broadcast news business today. With this agreement, Starfish

continues its expansion as a cross-platform media company dedicated to

compelling storytelling and enterprise journalism."