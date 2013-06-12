Soledad O'Brien Inks Deal With HBO; Joins 'Real Sports'
Soledad O'Brien, wholeft CNN's morning show Starting Point earlier this year, has agreed
to a first-look deal with HBO and will join the network's sports newsmag Real
Sportswith Bryant Gumbel.
The overall deal with HBO is through O'Brien's
newly-launched production company, Starfish Media Group, and will be for
scripted projects and other long-form programming.
"Soledad is a perfect fit for Real Sports,"
said HBO Sports president Ken Hershman. "She's an extraordinary
interviewer and storyteller, and we're thrilled to be able to add her to a
franchise where the emphasis is on finding and presenting thought-provoking
stories in the diverse and ever-fascinating world of sports."
O'Brien's company will also produce three
long-form specials for CNN, including more Black in America series,
under their non-exclusive agreement.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.