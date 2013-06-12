Soledad O'Brien Inks Deal With HBO; Joins 'Real Sports'

Soledad O'Brien, wholeft CNN's morning show Starting Point earlier this year, has agreed

to a first-look deal with HBO and will join the network's sports newsmag Real

Sportswith Bryant Gumbel.





The overall deal with HBO is through O'Brien's

newly-launched production company, Starfish Media Group, and will be for

scripted projects and other long-form programming.





"Soledad is a perfect fit for Real Sports,"

said HBO Sports president Ken Hershman. "She's an extraordinary

interviewer and storyteller, and we're thrilled to be able to add her to a

franchise where the emphasis is on finding and presenting thought-provoking

stories in the diverse and ever-fascinating world of sports."





O'Brien's company will also produce three

long-form specials for CNN, including more Black in America series,

under their non-exclusive agreement.