SoFi, 'Live' Team Up for Healthcare Hero Giveaway

Online personal finance company SoFi is sponsoring Live With Kelly and Ryan’s Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway, designed to honor doctors and nurses whose service is making a difference during the pandemic.

(Image credit: SoFi)

Viewers were asked to make nominations from their communities and the show received many inspiring stories. The winner will be announced Sept. 25, with the winner and the person who nominated appear on Live. The prize of up to $100,000 is earmarked to pay down student loans.

“SoFi is committed to helping our members get their money right. We are thrilled to honor the COVID-19 frontline medical professionals by helping them pay off their student loans throughout this unprecedented time, most recently with our collaboration with Live With Kelly and Ryan and Disney through the Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway. Our hope is that eliminating this debt helps set them up for financial independence so they can continue to realize their greatest ambitions,” said Lauren Stafford Webb, SoFi’s CMO.

The integration was arranged by Disney Advertising Sales. SoFi worked with Disney as sponsor of a Times Square wedding on ABC’s Good Morning America during EMS Week that joined first responders Meagan Herlihy and Kyle Short.

The Healthcare Hero $100K Giveaway sponsorship allows SoFi to promote its student loan refinancing product with a mission of helping people achieve financial independence while honoring individuals who are serving their communities.

“For Live, the best integrations are those that organically blend with our content and effortlessly fit into the voice of the show,” said Michael Gelman, executive producer of Live. “From day one, the relationship with SoFi has been seamless. Throughout the pandemic, we've recognized many of the selfless heroes out there, and this integration has been a fantastic way to take it to a new level and provide a life-changing amount of money to someone who is truly deserving.”

“It has truly been an honor to work with SoFi during these past months to help spotlight stories of heroic healthcare workers and communities that are coming together at this critical moment,” said Mike Denby, senior VP, Disney Advertising Sales.

Denby noted that Live finished the 2019-20 season as the top talk show with women 18-49 and women 25-54.

“The show’s ability to reach these important audiences combined with its positive, uplifting content, made for a great fit with SoFi,” he said. “We look forward to continuing to leverage the power of the Disney portfolio to connect brands like SoFi with our audiences.”