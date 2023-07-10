Social Will Badly Disrupt Cable News? As Tucker Carlson's Steadily Falling Twitter Numbers Suggest, Not So Fast
The latest 'Tucker on Twitter' installment was down 85% in video views vs. the show's premiere
Thirty-four days ago, it appeared that we might be witnessing the beginning of the end for powerful Fox News and the entire cable news paradigm.
Tucker Carlson, abruptly fired a month earlier from his position at Fox News as the No. 1 rated primetime host in all of cable news, kicked off his new social media-based talk show, Tucker on Twitter, to the tune of 28.9 million video views.
On Monday, however, journalist Matt Binder tweeted out video view numbers for all eight episodes to date. The data reveals a steady, significant audience decline, with the most recent installment totaling 3.8 million video views.
Analyst Evan Shapiro crafted this graphic based on Binder's filings:
Of course, one could argue that Carlson is merely finding his true level of audience interest. He regularly drew just over 3 million viewers at night at Fox News, too.
