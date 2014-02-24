Sochi Olympics: Primetime Viewership Slips From Vancouver

NBC averaged 21.4 million viewers for its primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics from Sochi, Russia. That is down 12% from Vancouver coverage in 2010, which was live.

NBC said the viewership for Sochi was up 6% from Torino, Italy in 2006, which was tape-delayed like Sochi coverage. Sunday's Closing Ceremonies drew 15.1 million viewers to NBC from 8:33-10:36 p.m.

NBC will release complete Olympic ratings, viewership and digital metrics on Tuesday.