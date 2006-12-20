Soccer's Foudy Signs ESPN Deal

Former soccer star Julie Foudy has signed a new deal with ESPN that will add roles on SportsCenter and NFL programming to her existing job as a soccer analyst for the ESPN networks.

Her new deal, which extends through 2009, will see her do personality-driven features on ESPN programming in addition to her soccer duties.

Foudy, who has worked for ESPN since 1998 on properties such as the men’s and women’s World Cup, will also work on ESPN’s coverage of Major League Soccer under the new multi-year agreement that begins in 2007.

She has already reported one story for Monday Night Countdown, a November 27 piece on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck.

Foudy is a former captain of the U.S. Women’s World Cup and has won two world titles.