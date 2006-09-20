SOAPnet To Show Brian

ABC will re-air the first season of What About Brian over the next three weeks on corporate cousin SOAPnet in an effort to boost the second-season launch of the show, set for Monday, Oct. on ABC.

The cable network will air the show from noon-2 pm ET over three Sundays beginning Sept. 24.

What About Brian

, from Lost creator J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, marks the only ABC show launched last season to return this fall. It debuted on April 23 for a late-season run on ABC.

It was created by Dana Stevens and is produced by Touchstone Television and Bad Robot.