SOAPnet To Show Brian
By Ben Grossman
ABC will re-air the first season of What About Brian over the next three weeks on corporate cousin SOAPnet in an effort to boost the second-season launch of the show, set for Monday, Oct. on ABC.
The cable network will air the show from noon-2 pm ET over three Sundays beginning Sept. 24.
What About Brian
, from Lost creator J.J. Abrams’ production company Bad Robot, marks the only ABC show launched last season to return this fall. It debuted on April 23 for a late-season run on ABC.
It was created by Dana Stevens and is produced by Touchstone Television and Bad Robot.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.