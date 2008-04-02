SOAPnet Orders MVP: The Secret Lives of Hockey Wives

SOAPnet ordered MVP: The Secret Lives of Hockey Wives (working title), a drama following the goings on and off the rink in the lives of the Canadian Mustangs hockey team and their significant others.

“MVP is an intense drama with a great cast and interesting stories,” said Brian Frons, Disney-ABC Television Group president of daytime, in a statement. “Our record-breaking success with General Hospital: Night Shift last year reinforces that our viewers have an insatiable appetite for serialized drama. MVP is the next series to fill that need.”

MVP will debut on SOAPnet June 19 with new episodes airing Thursdays at 11 p.m. The network ordered 10 one-hour episodes of the series.