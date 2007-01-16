Soap Star Darlene Conley Dies

Darlene Conley, best known for her role as Sally on CBS' Bold and Beautiful, died of stomach cancer. She died with her family and friends around in her in Los Angeles home, according to her publicist. She was 72.

Conley, who was diagnosed three months ago, started on the long-running soap opera in 1988 as the brassy, deep-voiced, red headed fashion mogul of Spectra Creations. She won two Daytime Emmy Awards and six Soap Opera Digest Awards.

A native of Chicago, she started her career in the theater befor moving on to film. She had roles in The Birds and Valley of the Dolls and she appeared on television programs like Murder, She Wrote and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. She also appeared on other soap operas in the 1970's.

She is survived by her son, Raymond Woodson, and two sisters.