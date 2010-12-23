SNY Special Examines Top Sports Stories Of 2010

SNY and a quartet of media columnists will take a look back at the biggest sports 2010 stories.

Following the regional sports network's live Mets Hot Stove show, SportsNite Special: The Year in Sports will kick off at 7:30 p.m.

Host Kevin Burkhardt will be joined by Richard Sandomir of The New York Times, Phil Mushnick of the New York Post, Neil Best of Newsday and John Ourand of SportsBusiness Journal.

In addition to national sports developments, they will examine the

biggest sports media story in New York, which sports figure best handled

the New York media, PSL and ticket pricing, as well as key stories to

keep an eye on in 2011.

After its debut SportsNite Special: The Year in Sports will encore on Dec. 24 at noon and on Dec. 26 at 3:30pm. For additional air dates, log onto www.sny.tv.