SNY to Live Stream Mets Games

Sports channel SNY will live stream New York Mets games during the 2017 regular season. The service is available, at no additional charge, to authenticated SNY subscribers at SNY.tv and on the NBC Sports app. It includes pre- and post-game coverage.

SNY is owned by Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, Charter Communications and Comcast. Bearing the slogan “Get your New York sports here,” SNY is the Mets’ cable home, while also covering the New York market’s other sports teams.

“As we prepare for another season of Mets baseball, it was very important to us that we have a streaming component ready for our fans in time for Opening Day,” said Steve Raab, president of SNY. “With this service now in place, we are excited to expand SNY’s scope and to deliver exclusive Mets coverage to our dedicated fans both at home and on the go.”

Every game that SNY airs--in the neighborhood of 125 this coming season--will be offered via live stream as well.

SNY is available to subscribers throughout New York, Connecticut, New Jersey and northeastern Pennsylvania, and nationally on DirecTV, Verizon FiOS, Comcast Cable and AT&T U-verse.

The channel christens a new studio at 4 World Trade Center in lower Manhattan this spring.