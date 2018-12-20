SNY Commits to Major League Rugby Games

SNY, home channel of the New York Mets, will air matches from Rugby United New York (RUNY), New York City’s first professional rugby team. SNY will air nine matches from RUNY’s inaugural season, which begins Sunday, Jan. 27.

Regional sports network SNY is owned by Sterling Entertainment Enterprises, Charter Communications and Comcast.

“As the home of New York Sports, we are excited to team up with Rugby United New York on their inaugural year in Major League Rugby,” said Marie DeParis, senior VP, marketing and business development, SNY. “We are confident our viewers will enjoy the addition of rugby to our professional sports coverage.”

Major League Rugby launched earlier this year and RUNY is set to join after playing an exhibition schedule last season. Nine teams are in the league.



“We believe that Rugby United New York can elevate the sport of rugby in the region in new and exciting ways.That all starts with building a fan base and we couldn’t be happier with the fact we can now do that with SNY,” said James Kennedy, owner, Rugby United New York.



RUNY’s players are aligned with the elite New York rugby clubs, and overseas clubs as well. Mike Tolkin is the coach. Home games are at MCU Park in Coney Island.

RUNY plays San Diego Jan. 27, New Orleans Feb. 16, Houston March 2, Utah March 9, Toronto March 15, San Diego April 14, Seattle May 11, Austin May 19 and New Orleans May 26.

