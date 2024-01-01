Snoop Dogg Named NBC Olympics Special Correspondent

Snoop Dogg will be part of NBCUniversal’s coverage from the Summer Olympics in Paris. He’ll be in France to provide regular reports for the Olympic primetime show starting July 26 and airing on NBC and Peacock.

The announcement was made during halftime of the Sunday Night Football game on New Year’s Eve.

Throughout the Games, Snoop will speak with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and provide his unique take on what’s happening in Paris. He’ll explore landmarks, attend events and visit with the athletes, their friends and families.

“Snoop is already an Olympic gold medal commentator, generating tens of millions of views for his highlights commentary on Peacock of the dressage competition during the Tokyo Olympics,” said Molly Solomon, executive producer and president, NBC Olympics Production. “That performance alone has earned Snoop a job as our special correspondent in Paris. We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show.”

Snoop broke into the rap world with his debut album in 1993.

During Sunday Night Football’s halftime break, Snoop starred in a “Snoop Year’s Eve” promo video for the Olympics, along with gymnastics star Suni Lee, basketballer A’ja Wilson, skateboarder Jagger Eaton and beach volleyball pair Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes. He ends the video by telling Cheng and Hughes that he’ll see them in Paris.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness,” said Snoop Dogg. “We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition, and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”

The Olympics go on from July 26 to August 11.